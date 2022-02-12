Macedonian President Walks Kid with Down Syndrome to School After She Gets Bullied

In a rare yet sweet gesture, the president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, accompanied an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome to her school after getting to know that she was being bullied. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of the president, Stevo Pendarovski could be seen meeting Embla Ademi and her family at their home. Pendarovski even gifted some books to Embla and then walked her to the school by holding her hand.

Advertisement

Alongside the video, the president wrote about meeting the girl’s family in the city of Gostivar. He wrote that Embla’s case reminds us of the prejudices we live with and the need for greater protection and care for children with disabilities.

A spokesperson from Pendarovski’s office told CNN that Embla has been suffering from Down syndrome which is a genetic disorder that causes health problems, distinctive facial characteristics and learning disabilities. He added that due to this, Embla had been getting bullied at school.

The North Macedonia president condemned bullying and said that the behaviour of certain people which endangers children’s rights is unacceptable. “Especially when it comes to children with atypical development," the statement said.

Pendarovski talked to Embla’s parents and discussed the challenges faced by them due to her condition. He assured support in their fight for the protection of rights of children like Embla.

Pendarovski further highlighted in the statement that prejudices serve as the biggest obstacles when it comes to building an equal and just society. He added that there is a moral and legal obligation that makes it mandatory to provide inclusive education to all. The main focus, the president said, is to assist children with different developmental processes and develop skills and abilities in them.

Advertisement

Talking about walking the girl to school, Pendarovski said he went there to lend his support and to raise awareness about inclusion in society. “We are all equal in this society," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.