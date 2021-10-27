Madagascar Lemurs Possess 'Human' Sense of Rhythm and Like to Sing Duets

As humans, having the ability to listen to, appreciate, and make music is wonderful. Scientists have wondered for a while now if humans are unique in possessing this ability to perceive, appreciate and create music. While we know about a few species that sing, scientists believe that the ability to perceive and make music is rare. Now, an international team of scientists have found that Indris, singing lemurs living in Madagascar, possess a distinctly human sense of rhythm. Sized about a little more than two feet, indris wear a black-and-white coat and cling and leap on trees. With a black face framed by round and fuzzy ears, their greenish eyes give a penetrating glare. The species, which is critically endangered, is now discovered to possess the sense of categorical rhythm found in human music across the world.

Earlier research has shown that this human sense of rhythm is also shared by songbirds such as nightingales and white-browed sparrow-weavers. However, the musical sense of Indris, according to the researchers, is the first known evidence of a ‘rhythmic universal’ in a non-human mammal.

During this 12-year-long project, the researchers went to the rainforests of Madagascar and observed Indris lemurs singing for hours. They recorded songs from 20 Indri groups of 39 lemurs while they were singing in their natural habitat. According to the scientists, the animals tended to sing together, in duets and choruses. The astonishing find was that the rhythms of the primates’ songs matched the categorical rhythms (both 1:1 and 1:2) found in human music worldwide. The 1:1 and 1:2 ratios denote the comparative length of musical notes.

According to scientists, musicality is not restricted to humans and understanding how this special ability, which is rare in other species, can help us track its evolution.

“Looking for musical features in other species allows us to build an ‘evolutionary tree’ of musical traits, and understand how rhythm capacities originated and evolved in humans," says Andrea Ravignani, one of the authors of the research, in a statement. Ravignani works at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands. The study was published on October 25 in Current Biology.

