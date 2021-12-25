Madame Tussauds at Berlin Unveiled the Rihanna Wax Figure and Twitter Wants it be Melted

Rihanna’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Germany has been given a Christmas makeover, but the end-product does not resemble the pop diva. The effigy store in Berlin has a Christmas-themed Rihanna figure on display for its Berlin exhibition, which bears little to no resemblance to the ‘Umbrella’ singer. As a result, Madame Tussauds has been brutally dragged online after the figure has gone viral online for being uncannily different looking than the pop singer.

Madame Tussauds originally presented Rihanna’s wax figure in 2011, sporting the singer’s then-current red bob cut. The current Christmas Rihanna wears a revealing red suit and stockings, has a bad hairdo, and facial characteristics that are definitely not close to Rihanna’s. Her tattoos do appear to be in the proper places, if you look closely but the wax museum has truly messed up, otherwise.

Advertisement

Have a look at it here:

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Madame Tussauds’ messed up history with pop and hip-hop performers in the past. Their Nicki Minaj wax figurine, which was released in 2020, was an exception. NME reported that there were more controversies surrounding the museum as can be recalled in the case of the waxwork sculpture of P Diddy which was beheaded after being thrown roughly at the New York branch in 2019. Cheryl Cole, a former member of Girls Aloud, had her waxwork removed from the museum after nine years because curators felt she was “no longer relevant."

Advertisement

Rihanna’s fans, understandably, are not too pleased. In fact, there are cries on Twitter for it to be melted down and begun all over again.

What do you think? Do they creators at Madam Tussauds need to melt it down and start anew?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.