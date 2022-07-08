Madame Tussauds Roasts Boris Johnson By Placing His Statue Outside Job-seeking Centre

Madame Tussauds has placed a wax statue of the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, outside a job centre in Lancashire. The wax museum situated in Blackpool, swiftly moved the wax statue out in the street right after Boris announced his resignation on July 7.

Madame Tussauds London did something similar and adorned their display of Boris’ wax statue with a vacancy sign. The display in London is a fake Boris standing next to a sign that says “Downing Street SW1. City of Westminster" and a door with the number 10 right next to the statue. Now the door also has a newly affixed vacancy sign.

After witnessing a slew of departures from the cabinet, including the likes of Sajid Javid, health secretary and Rishi Sunak, chancellor, the Tory leader addressed the public and officially vacated the seat of the prime minister of the UK, outside 10 Downing Street, London. Announcing his resignation, he said, “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world – but them’s the breaks," as reported by Metro.

The wax work placed out the job centre features a hands-on-hips stance and the trademark messy hair accompanying the grin on Boris’ face. People were surprised to see the wax statue placed on the street. Many took the opportunity and clicked pictures with it, as is visible in the pictures shared by a Press Association staff.

Take a look:

The Boris wax statue that ended up on the street outside the job centre was unveiled by Madame Tussauds in March this year. A total of 20 artists collectively worked on the statue and after eight months of hard work, the statue came into existence.

