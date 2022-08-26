'Made My Evening': TM Krishna Shares Heartwarming Note He Received from Admirer on Flight

A heart-warming tweet shared by musician TM Krishna is winning the hearts on the internet. Krishna is a Carnatic vocalist and writer. He revealed in his post that he has been keeping all the notes and letters from his admirers for the last 30 years. He also shared one of the notes that he recently received on a flight from a fan who wrote his feelings on a napkin of fast food restaurant Subway.

The note that he shared was handwritten and read, “I have a very rudimentary understanding of music, nonetheless it moves me deeply to listen to your renditions. I especially enjoy it when you share a bit of insight or background to your music, to Carnatic music." while concluding the note, the admirer expressed that he had no intentions to bother him in person. “Forgive the medium, I had nothing else at hand and wouldn’t want to bother you in person. In appreciation and gratitude from 37F. PS: I wasn’t sure it was you, but your beautiful shirt gave you away!" he added.

Along with the adorable note, the musician wrote, “For 3 decades I have kept every note, letter, postcard, scribbles on pieces of paper, tickets etc that people have given/mailed me. They include comments, criticisms, admiration, song requests and personal stories. I received this from a co-traveller." He also tagged Subway and wrote: “Your napkin."

Furthermore, while replying to a comment on his tweet, Krishna shared that he did meet the person later.

Post viewing the Tweet, the netizens swamped the comment section expressing their views about the same. One user wrote, Wonderful. Made my evening."

Another user commented, “’Your beautiful shirt gave it away.’ But what he has written is so true. You have accompanied lakhs of fans like me on various journeys, virtually, making them that much more memorable."

Besides his soulful voice, the singer is greatly admired by the audience for being grounded as he often acknowledges and responds to comments by his fans on social media.

