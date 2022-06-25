Madhavan Mocked After Claiming ISRO Used Hindu Calendar 'Panchang' For Mars Mission

R Madhavan is drawing flak on social media after claiming that Panchang, the Hindu calendar helped ISRO launch a rocket into space. He was speaking about the ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission during a promotional event for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. According to translations made by musician TM Krishna, the gist of Madhavan’s statement was: “Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that help Western rockets propel themselves into Mars orbit. But since Indians lacked that, they used all the information in the Panchangam (Hindu almanac)."

“It has the celestial map with all information on the various planets, their gravitation pulls, sun’s flares deflection etc, all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second [of] the launch was calculated using this Panchangam info," Madhavan further said as per Krishna’s translation.

There are some who attempted to “correct" the statements made by Madhavan.

ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whom Rocketry is based, recently revealed the reason behind choosing the actor to direct his life story.

The film’s trailer was recently showcased at Expo 2022 Dubai where it received positive response from the audience. Commenting on collaborating with Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan said, “I wanted someone who really understood what it means to be an engineer. Since Madhavan is an engineer himself, it made telling him my story that much easier."

