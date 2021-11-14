Madhya Pradesh Bride Refuses to Marry After Groom Turns Up Drunk With Baraat

The stage was all set, the arrangements were made, guests had arrived, and the wedding process was on the verge of completion, but just then, the bride backed off. While this last-minute ditch may come across as a decision taken in haste, there is a backstory. It all started when the wedding procession or the 'baraat' arrived at the venue of this wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on November 7. The groom and several relatives part of the 'baraat' were apparently under a heavy influence of alcohol. In fact, the groom could not even stand on his own due to the intoxication at the marriage ceremony in Suthalia town. The unfolding events left the bride, Muskan Sheikh, frustrated and she decided to call off the wedding, a report in Times of India stated.

When the Alim Sahab (marriage officiant) walked up to her to seek her consent for the wedding as part of Islamic rituals, Muskan refused and told him that she did not want to marry the groom.

She then expressed her concern to family members and told them that she was ready to marry anyone but this groom. The family understood Muskan’s situation and extended their full support to her decision. The elders of Muskan's family asked the groom and his family to take the wedding procession back.

Muskan’s boldness to not compromise her principles probably saved her from the lifelong suffering of living with a partner that valued alcohol over one of the biggest days of his life. The family support that Muskan received has also set an example for other parents.

However, this is not the first such incident. Earlier in June this year, a bride from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh called off her wedding after the groom misbehaved with her relatives after getting drunk. During the Varmala ceremony, the groom asked the bride to dance but when she refused, he started misbehaving and created a ruckus on stage, reported Times of India. Upset with the groom's behaviour, the bride called off the wedding.

