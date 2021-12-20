Madhya Pradesh Man Gifts Son Acre of Land on Moon, But is it Really Possible?

A man from Madhya Pradesh has gifted his son a piece of land on the moon for the latter’s second birthday. The man, Abhilash Mishra, is a resident of Bharhut Nagar in Satna town and works as a regional manager with a Bengaluru private finance company, reported Free Press Journal. He told the publication that he wanted to do something special for his son, Avyaan Mishra’s birthday and hence shelled out Rs 1 Lakh to buy an acre of land for him on the moon. According to the senior Mishra, more than the money, the documents and formalities are elaborate. It took him a month to procure all the requisite documents to make the purchase. He is the first person in Satna district of Vindhya Region to buy land on the moon. “As Avyaan is just a two-year-old, he can’t feel the happiness we are experiencing. It is a matter of pride for me and my family. With ownership of one acre land, he has also been given citizenship of the moon land," Free Press Journal quoted Mishra.

The arduous process to buy a piece of land on the moon involved Mishra first approaching the International Lunar Registry in New York, where he had to secure approval. Afterwards, he had to submit the requisite documents to finally get a certificate from the registry. The gift was a complete surprise from Mishra to his family. His wife, Sweta Mishra, said that she had only known that “something special" was coming on Avyaan’s birthday on December 15.

Advertisement

Is it really possible to buy land on the moon?

It is, in fact, not possible to buy land on the moon. Buying land on the moon is illegal as per the Outer Space Treaty, which was designed by the Soviet Union and the United States at the height of the cold war in 1967 to prevent an imminent space colonization race and it has since been signed by 109 nations, including India. As per the Treaty, “outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means." The catch might be in a loophole in the Treaty which has been used to counter the rules in the treaty. The language in the Treaty is specific to national ownership and as a result, there has been no legal consensus on whether or not the prohibition extends to private companies or individuals. Despite its precarious wording, the Treaty clearly implies that no sale or purchase of celestial properties including lunar land is possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.