Madhya Pradesh's Dalit Groom Rides Horse to Wedding as 100 Cops Stand Guard

A Dalit bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh rode a horse to his wedding as 100 policemen stood guard in Neemuch district. Even in this century, Dalit grooms are not allowed to sit on horses during their wedding processions in Sarsi village, reported Free Press Journal. This time around, the Dalit groom was able to do this under protection from 100 policemen who were deployed after the groom received threats from people belonging to upper castes. In fact, just a few days ago, riding a horse had caused for another Dalit bridegroom’s house to be attacked, allegedly by people belonging to upper castes. Stones had been pelted at the victim’s house. Such a case has been successfully avoided in the case of the groom, Rahul Solanki, with the help of aforementioned police deployment.

Solanki and his family had approached Manasa police, seeking protection alleging that some influential people in the village belonging to upper castes were inhibiting him from taking out a Bindoli (wedding procession) on horseback. Policemen from various stations came together for the purpose. The Manawar police team led by police station in-charge Kanhiyalal Dangi joined hands with police forces from Rampura and Kukdeshwar. The whole deployment then stood guard on the route taken by Solanki’s wedding procession.

The cops also performed a flag march themselves before Solanki’s wedding procession went out. Solanki is the first person belonging to the scheduled caste committee of the village to have ridden a horse to his wedding. His father, Fakirchand Meghwal, had sought police protection for this reason a few days ago as well.

Local Bahujan Samaj Party leader Radheshyam Commander lauded the incident as a momentous occasion in the history of the village. He said that people from the Scheduled Caste community of the village were afraid to ride a horse to their wedding because goons would be stopping them from doing so. Solanki has wholeheartedly thanked the police personnel for their support.

In March last year, a similar incident had been reported from Rajasthan. The wedding procession of a Dalit groom was taken out amid heavy police deployment in Bhajpura in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district after his family were apprehensive that “upper caste people" may cause trouble. A police team comprising one deputy SP, one police inspector, seven police sub-inspectors and 60 constables was deployed in the village and along the half kilometre route of the procession to maintain law and order.

