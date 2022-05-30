'Maggi Case': Divorce After Husband Complains Wife Cooks Instant Noodles For All Meals

A curious “Maggi case" has recently come to light, where a couple’s marriage was in soup over the instant noodle. As per a report in The New Indian Express, a man sought divorce from his wife after finding out that she couldn’t cook anything other than Maggi and prepared it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Principal district and sessions court judge in Mysuru, ML Raghunath, shared the anecdote from when he was district judge at Ballari. He was speaking on the cases where couples seek divorce over petty causes.

Raghunath termed it the “Maggi case", adding how the man complained that the woman would go to the provision store and only buy Maggi. The couple got divorced by mutual consent, Raghunath shared. He also spoke about a “drastic increase" in divorce cases lately.

“Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce," The New Indian Express quoted him as saying. He also spoke about how courts use sentiment to help couples settle their differences through compromise and reunite. For the most part, the issues are more psychological than physical.

Cooking is a basic life skill that everyone should know how to perform for themselves. However, not everyone got the memo. A man from Telangana was recently taken into custody after he dialled 100 six times to complain about his wife not cooking mutton curry. According to Telangana Today, Naveen from Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal was inebriated when he made the calls.

The police ignored him after the first call, but when he called another five times, the police decided that Naveen should be taught a lesson about not misusing ‘dial 100’. A case of nuisance was registered and the caller was taken into custody and later let off with a warning.

The Telangana Today report says that Naveen consumed liquor, then bought mutton and asked his wife to cook it. When the wife saw his inebriated state, she refused to cook it. Angry at her refusal, the man dialled 100 six times to lodge a complaint against his wife.

