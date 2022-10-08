Maggi Has Finally Been Rescued From Internet's Bizarre Combos, Here's How

Maggi, once India’s favourite hassle-free snack, is being slandered on the internet in increasingly innovative ways. An Instagram user has hence staged a much-needed intervention and shared the making of Maggi as it was intended, i.e., without Fanta, Coca Cola or ice cream thrown anywhere into the mix. The perfect recipe that’s bringing cheer onto the internet involves adding Maggi and the masala that comes in the pouch along with it into boiling water and serving it the only way that has been deemed alright by the internet: the plain, old-school one.

Pallavi Sharma, who shared the video, says if you would still like to add a dash of chaos into the perfectly okay dish, you could go in with as much oregano and chili flakes as you like. “This was important, the makers of Maggie are crying khoon ke aansu. They are watching from above, people experimenting with their holy creation… Here is how to make Maggie, and not instant bawaseer. I have also added a bit of sobo and south delhi accent for more reach. Thank me later [sic]," she wrote in the caption. She addressed it “with love" to the “youth of the nation".

“Most needed video… thank you," an Instagram user commented. “This made me eat a plain Maggi no nonsense, just Maggi," wrote another. One user simply commented: “Sukoon". Well, at least one tiny corner of the internet is not going up in flames this fine day.

This intervention has been long overdue. To add to the list of Maggi slander, a “pastry Maggi" had recently gone viral. In the viral recipe, a slice of a chocolate pastry is added to fried onions and chilies in a frying pan, which is then mashed with water. Once the bizarre mixture comes to boil, a block of Maggi noodles gets added along with its signature flavour pack. The video further showcases the cooked Maggi being served in a bowl with a thick brown chocolate curry.

