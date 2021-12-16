Maggi Milkshake to Rasgulla Chaat: Bizarre Food Combinations of 2021

We’re almost at the end of 2021 - and it has been quite a ‘tasteful’ year. While people worldwide got to witness some bizarre things on the internet throughout the year, social media feeds for most Indians were filled with all kinds of combinations: food combinations. Fusion food got a whole new meaning this year and people took experimenting with delicacies to a level not imagined before. From putting forbidden ingredients in our beloved Maggi to turning sweets into chaats, the list got stranger with every step. Were these people extremely bored? Maybe. Did another lockdown trigger unwanted creativity in some of these ‘creators’? That’s a possibility as well, but one thing is certain, all these trends, no matter how strange or unappetizing still went viral.

As the year finally comes to an end, have a look at some of the bizarre food trends that shocked social media in 2021.

Maggi Milkshake

Soupy Maggi noodles dunked in creamy milk, the description is as unappetising as it gets. A Twitter user named Mayur Sejpal shared a tweet in September that went viral. The caption read, “This was shared with me by some idiot. Maggie Milkshake. Jinda pakadnaa hai in banane waalon ko (Whoever had this idea has to be caught alive)."

Netizens expressed their outrage and disbelief in the comments sections of the tweet. One person who shared the image remarked, “Maggi milkshake. Every day, we move further away from God’s light." Another user responded with a photo, “Gunah Hai Yeh! (This is a crime)." A tweeple wrote, “A cursed image, we are truly monsters."

Chips Curry

A user posted a recipe of ‘chips curry’ in a Facebook page called called ‘Kolkata Food Trotters’ that shows a few chips dipped in a yellow curry that has been garnished with chillies. The caption read, “Chips curry, my own concept". The image soon went viral on Twitter as well garnering a lot of distasteful comments.

Sharing the image, the popular Twitter page “Gabbar Singh" wrote, “Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of Murder". Netizens soon took to the comments section to express their shock and frustration at this bizarre sight.

Maggi Oreo

The name and the dish, both fail to make sense in this bizarre fusion. In May this year, Instagram user Chahat Anand took to the social media platform to share a video where she followed a recipe that mixed Maggi with Oreo biscuits and ice cream. She also asked users to share this recipe with someone who can give it a try.

Chahat breaks a packet of Maggi noodles in boiling water and then adds crushed Oreo to the warm noodles. She then goes on to fold the Oreo in the Maggi and then tops it off with some chocolate ice cream.

Rasgulla Chaat

After several wild fusions, our beloved rasgulla was ruined as well. The soft cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup have been destroyed and made into a chaat. Twitter user Kaptan Hindustan shared a video of the heinous crime on the micro-blogging platform and wrote in his caption, “We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat."

In the video, a person squeezed the syrup out of two rasgullas and cuts them in two with a tong after placing them on a serving plate. They are then topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney and finally garnished with some masala, almonds, cashews, raisins, and of course, some more dripping of that tamarind chutney.

Chocolate Biriyani

The month of July turned out to be extremely sad for chocolate and biriyani lvers as someone combined both to make an unforgivable dish. FHM Pakistan, a YouTube channel, uploaded a video that startled a few people beyond limitations. In the video shot in Karachi, the host introduces his agenda for the day, and the camera pans to a perfectly served, impeccably textured biryani. Things went haywire when the biryani seller poured a cup full of thick chocolate over that pious plate of biryani.

The video goes on to blow viewers’ minds after the host starts eating the biryani and actually seem to enjoy the taste. He said, “agar ye nahi khaaya, toh kuch nahi khaaya (If you haven’t eaten this, you’ve eaten nothing)," and then complimented the chef for the chocolate biryani.

The comment box was filled with hilarious remarks about the biryani and the host’s reaction after eating it, while some cringed looking at the video. “Oscar-winning performance," wrote one of the users, “How did he not puke," wrote another.

As we are about to enter the new year, let’s hope this trend of bizarre foods takes a back seat and the creators stay away from ruining our favourite dishes.

