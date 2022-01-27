Maggie Paratha Latest in List of Bizarre Food Trend That Continues in 2022

2021 was a year of bizarre experiments with food, and the trend continues even in 2022. After fanta maggie, there’s a new paratha in the market. And even that involves maggie.

A lot of people have also posted videos of Maggi milkshakes after these noodles were cooked in milk.

Jumping on the bandwagon, a street vendor has now posted a video of Maggi Paratha, which has gone viral at the moment.

Maggi Paratha has been added to the list of new Maggi dishes making the rounds on the internet. While the names of these dishes are surprising enough, imagine their taste.

Advertisement

This strange dish was created by an Indore street vendor and is currently everywhere on the internet.

The street vendor in the viral video cooks Maggi with vegetables as usual, then dries it and stuffs it into a kneaded paratha. He then cooks the paratha in a pan and applies butter to it. Finally, he cuts it into pieces and places it on a plate.

The vendor serves the Maggi paratha with vegetables, raita, chutney, and pickle on a plate. Maggi fans will undoubtedly be shocked after seeing this.

Food blogger Prashant Vijayvargiya shared this video on Instagram. It was also posted by radio jockey Rohan on his Facebook page. So far, about 2700 people have liked this paratha recipe, but the comments that have been posted on the video are getting the most attention.

Here is the link to the video:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/radiokarohan/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d76f57a8-725f-4272-96b0-8def2bfc5134

While one user prayed for the peace of Maggi’s soul, another commented, “What have I seen?" Some users also mocked the street vendor, saying that he should have included some fruits in the paratha as well.

In December last year, Arjun Chauhan, a food blogger, posted a video of a street food vendor making Maggi with Rooh Afza. Anuj uploaded the video on his Instagram account, and it quickly went viral. The video showed a man shaking a bottle of Rooh Afza and adding it to a plate of Maggi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.