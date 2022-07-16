Magnet Head! US Man Sticks 10 Cans, Creates Guinness World Record

From having the maximum piercing to growing the longest eyelashes, we have often come across strange Guinness World Records. And here is an addition to the list. A man, broke his initial 2016 Guinness World Record, for the most drink cans placed on the head with the help of air suction. Jamie Keeton achieved the feat by balancing 10 cans on his head for at least five seconds. His earlier record of sticking eight cans was broken by Japan’s Shunichi Kanno in 2019 with nine cans. However, Keeton has not reclaimed the title.

The US-based man calls himself “a real-life mutant" for being able to stick objects onto his skin and catapult them into the air. Keeton’s special condition allows him to take in more oxygen than the average human capacity. His oxygen levels goes up to be 23 per cent higher than normal levels which allows his skin to act like a magnet.

Though Keeton’s condition does not have a medical name, people believe it could be anything from “sticky skin syndrome" to a number of other genetic skin conditions, which impact his body temperature or the proteins in his sweat.

Guinness World Records mentions that his condition sometimes made him stick to things he didn’t really want to stick with.

Amid the inconvenience, Keeton is incredibly proud to own an uncommon ability. He adds that he always expected himself to be famous for his artwork or related stuff but his famous around the world.

Along with creating the record, Keeton utilises his rare condition to entertain others. He even pours drinks from bottles clinging to his head.

“That’s pretty incredible this guy is amazing," a user commented on Keeton’s video on the Youtube channel of Guinness World Record. “He CAN HEAD himself to the Guinness World Records," another wrote.

