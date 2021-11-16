Maharashtra Woman Booked for Attacking Husband Who Refused to Attend Relative's Wedding

A woman in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad injured her husband after he refused to go to a relative’s wedding with her. The woman, who has been booked by the Mukundwadi Police Station, allegedly attacked her husband with a knife and also threw an utensil at him, reported Times of India. The husband, 34, filed the complaint and said a heated argument between him and his wife over attending a relative’s wedding led to the turn of events on November 12. “The couple was having tea in the evening, when the woman told the complainant about the wedding. He said he would not be able to attend the wedding and asked her to go by herself,” a police official was quoted as saying by TOI. Disappointed with her husband’s decision to not go to the wedding, the woman threw a teacup at her husband which hit him on his forehead. Police said the wife then attacked her husband with a kitchen knife.

The woman has been booked under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 336 (rashly or negligently endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a more shocking incident from Aurangabad, a woman was last month arrested for the murder of her husband who was found with his neck slit. According to the initial police probe, the woman along with her friend had hired two people for eliminating her husband, and even paid Rs 30,000 as advance, TOI reported.

Chikalthana Police arrested the 25-year-old wife, her friend, and two others. Police said they found the body of an unidentified man with a deep slit on his neck in Pisadevi-based nullah passing from the borders of Chikalthana and Harsul police stations on October 21. The man was later identified as Ramesh Jaybhay, the 28-year-old husband of the main accused, Manisha.

Police claimed that the accused admitted to her role in Ramesh’s murder, saying he was a hurdle in her illicit relationship.

