'Main Khaki Hoon': Poem Saluting Police Force Written by IPS Officer Goes Viral Again

A Hindi poem ‘Main Khaki Hoon’ written by an IPS officer is going viral again. Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, shared the poem on Twitter recently and the tweet has racked up 5,000 likes till now. In the clip, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai City, Vishwas Nangre Patil, is seen reciting the poem written by Sukirti Madhav Mishra. Mishra is the Superintendent of Police (SP) at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Here is the tweet:

“जब भी पढ़ता या सुनता हूँ, दिल रोमांच से भर जाता है." @SukirtiMadhav

This tweet was retweeted by Mishra who thanked the IAS officer for the appreciation. He also mentioned that he wrote the poem after his district training in Meerut as a tribute to his colleagues.

“Sir thank you so much. Wrote it after my district training in Meerut as a tribute to my colleagues."

The poem celebrates the spirit every person who dons the khaki uniform and dedicates his/her life to the country. It talks about the force who work tirelessly in the sun and the rain, on festivals and during difficult times to serve the people of the nation. The poem received a lot of love from social media followers who praised the poet in the comments.

“Beautifully written and equally powerfully recited. I have been looking for this brilliant poet for long and what a surprise to know that its you @SukirtiMadhav"

“Sukirti I remember when you wrote this as a probationer. More and more people must know the author & do keep writing best wishes."

“A tribute par excellence…and the rendering is so touching."

The poem was in the news last year when an IPS officer had recited the poem in an online interaction with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the passing out parade.

