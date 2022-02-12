'Main Link Kholega Nahi': Nagpur Police's Pushpa-style Advisory on Cyber Fraud

With the advent of social media and the adoption of the medium by almost all organisations, serious information such as warnings and advisories are delivered to users in a very light and consumable form.

Nagpur Police, too, adopted this way for their latest advisory-cum-warning regarding cyber fraud. A post was shared by the Nagpur Police on Twitter that featured Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Nagpur Police transformed the catchphrase of the protagonist, Pushpa, in the movie. The famous dialogue, “Main Jhukega Nahi (I will not bow down)" was wittingly converted into a warning to people against cyber fraud.

The dialogue was changed to “Main Link Kholega Nahi (I will not open the link)." Just how Pushpa was available in multiple vernaculars, this post, too, was in English and Marathi. Nagpur Police, along with the post, coupled a caption that read, “That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp. Be the Pushparaj of cyber safety. Do not click them." The Department of Police, Nagpur, also tagged the south superstar Allu Arjun in the post.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 1000 impressions consisting of likes, retweets, and quote tweets. Many netizens reacted to the post with appreciation. One user wrote, “You guys come with great creative ideas. Superb."

Another complimented the virality of the dialogue.

Advertisement

It is not just the Nagpur Police that takes the funny route to share information with the citizens, but also the honcho leading that department. Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, also gets creative once in a while. For example, this Drake meme got converted into an advisory for protesting students and featured on CP Amitesh Kumar’s Twitter feed.

Take a look:

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.