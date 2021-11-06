Majnu Bhai to Mirzapur: These Bollywood-themed Rangoli Memes Will Crack You Up

Diwali is over but you can still see rangolis all over your social media feeds. It is understandable if you have been comparing your rangoli with others, and thinking of the best ones. Your Diwali rangoli feed, however, is definitely incomplete if you have not seen the filmy meme-cum-rangolis shared by Amazon Prime Video. Picking the famous meme-worthy scenes from various shows and movies streaming on the platform, the pictures show many beautiful rangolis with popular dialogues.

Now, let us dive into the rangolis and guess which ones come from where.

Advertisement

The first rangoli is from a scene of Pankaj Tripathi from ‘Mirzapur’, “Toh isko dekhne ke liye tum hamare darwaze pe chale aaye." The famous dialogue gets a festive twist along with an animated rangoli face of Tripathi.

The second rangoli comes from another popular series featuring Manoj Bajpayee. As you may have guessed, it is ‘The Family Man’. The rangoli maker has incorporated a wordplay with the dialogue making it “Don’t be a minimum rangoli" instead of “Don’t be a minimum guy."

The next rangoli meme is around the iconic pose of Akshay Kumar from ‘Phir Hera Pheri’.

This rangoli is from a viral meme created from a scene in the series ‘Panchayat’. “Gazab Rangoli Hai Yaar," reads the caption on the rangoli.

A scene from ‘3 Idiots’, where Parikshit Sahni’s character is requesting Aamir Khan’s character to stay away from his son, is also featured on the rangoli. Except, in this case, the caption asks people to not ruin the rangoli.

Advertisement

Talking of memes, and not mentioning Majnu Bhai from ‘Welcome’ is a crime.

This one refers to the iconic scene in ‘Mirzapur’ where Pankaj Tripathi is trying to defend his son Munna.

’Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone also gets a mention.

Responding to the colourful renditions of the viral and funny filmy memes, a Facebook user responded in the comment section, “awesome creativity, Impressed by the post." Another user declared that this was their favourite meme page. “Imagine the HR department of this company," yet another user quipped.

Which one of these rangolis do you find the funniest?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.