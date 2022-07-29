'Make Instagram Instagram Again' Campaign Wins as App to Roll Back 'TikTok Clone' Features

Instagram’s latest update is upsetting users all across the globe who have been saying that the platform now resembles TikTok too closely for comfort. The general consensus seems to be that Instagram has been giving a real push to video content created by content creators, in the process losing out on actually functioning as a social medium that is supposed to connect people to their friends. If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you would have noticed that you get a lot more Reels on your feed now, and many of them are not even from pages you have followed.

In fact, the “Make Instagram Instagram again" campaign got so serious that now Instagram is planning to sideline the TikTok-like features. “I’m glad we took a risk," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri was quoted as saying Thursday in an interview with Platformer’s Casey Newton, reports AFP. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup."

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian lent their voices to the campaign against these features. The rallying cry derives from a change.org petition by the same name that had over 229,000 signatures as of late Thursday.

As per IANS, Instagram will roll back the offending features, including the full-screen home feed and will also temporarily reduce recommended posts.

