Make-up Artist Transforming into Shah Rukh Khan Has Everyone Becoming a 'Jabra Fan'

Celebrities are role models for many and there are people who want to imitate their idols to the bone. They want to look like them, dress like them and talk like them. Any resemblance to your favorite star is taken in as a huge compliment. After all, everyone cannot be as lucky as Gaurav from the 2016 film Fan, who is shown to be an almost replica of Bollywood superstar Aryan Khanna, played by Shah Rukh Khan and modeled after him. However, some have to work hard on themselves to look like the King Khan. Same is the story of Diksha, a artist from Delhi who has transformed herself into almost a splitting image of the superstar by the sheer power of make-up. Diksha has shared the video of her transformation on Instagram and it is grabbing eyeballs all over.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the video, we see a picture of SRK wearing a tuxedo. As the remixed version of Chammak Challo from the 2011 movie Ra-One plays in the background, with a few puffs and sweeps of her brushes and blenders, the make-up artist miraculously transforms herself into the superstar. The caption of the video read, “Make-up transformation into the King of Bollywood. Hope you guys love this transformation." The official Instagram handle of SRK was also tagged in the post.

Posted about a week ago, the post has accumulated 151,576 likes and has wowed users. Many tagged the superstar in the comment section, urging him to see the video.“Pure talent! Sheer brilliance, take a bow," read one comment while another said, “You aced it accurately, kudos," with clapping emojis.“Just can’t take my eyes off. So good, so perfect,"said another user. Many users pointed out that they were unable to differentiate between the real photo and Diksha after the make-up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.