Make Way for the World’s Smallest and Most Affordable Fire Truck

While electric vehicles are slowly but steadily becoming a popular consumer product in India, emergency services are yet to make a transition. We have all seen the mammoth vehicles the fire brigade uses. Fire Trucks look beastly and large and it is almost impossible to think of a compact size electric vehicle used as a fire extinguisher vehicle. However, that is where Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba comes in to prove you wrong. Alibaba is selling a very small fire truck on its e-commerce site online and it is fully electric and so affordable that even the common man can think of a purchase.

The fire services are generally public sector organisations operating within a municipality, region or state and firetrucks are owned by their cost in crore. But with the Robeta electric fire truck offered by Alibaba, even the common man can think of owning his own personal fire truck. According to Oddity Central, the Roberta electric fire truck costs just $2,600 (Rs 2,05,591) making it the cheapest and most affordable fire truck out there.

However, although the truck, which can run at 50kmph looks cute and adorable, its capability as far as fire fighting is concerned, does come under the scanner. It comes with two tiny fire extinguishers, a 60-meter fire hose, a small hatchet, and a variety of equipment that should assist you to cope with small fires, according to the description on Alibaba.

This is certainly not much and the truck will not be of much help in case of big fires, however, its small and compact size gives it the advantage of being able to squeeze into narrow alleys and tight locations where giant fire trucks cannot usually reach.

However, at the affordable price, it is being given out, it would be a folly to expect much out of it and it may just come in handy in small-scale fires.

