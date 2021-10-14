‘Making of a Constellation’: IAF Shares Breathtaking Shots of Synchronised Helicopters

The Indian Air Force has some of the most awesome aircraft and helicopters in its fleet. The Indian Air Force recently shared such breathtaking pictures of its helicopter fleet on Twitter in a show of synchronised movements. The photos, show the fleet of helicopters taking off one behind the other to align in a single line. “The making of a constellation – Lights will guide you home…," IAF said in the caption.

Captured by Wing Commander Indranil Nandi, the post featured Chinook, Mi17, Apache and Cheetah helicopters. IAF will be revealing such magnificent showstoppers every week during the festive season.

Advertisement

The post has since garnered nearly 9500 likes and was shared around 1,400 times. Netizens were mesmerized by the sight and could not hold back from adoring the pictures.

While some users called the pictures a “work of art", others tried to guess the aircraft which were part of the fleet.

https://twitter.com/avissshhh/status/1447778289179717633?s=20 .

While the helicopters stole the show, one cannot simply ignore the majestic background.

People did not forget to appreciate the officer who clicked the shots. Several users praised Wing Commander Indranil Nandi for the shots.

The Indian Air Force has 22 Apache AH-64E and 15 Chinook CH-47F(I) helicopters which were added to the fleet in July 2020. With the final batch of Mi-17 helicopters added in February 2016, there are currently 151 helicopters of this sort with the IAF. Cheetah is an indigenous helicopter manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Till date, the company has manufactured 275 helicopters operational in India and foreign countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.