Malala Yousafzai Graduates from Oxford, Shares Photos of Celebration With Husband

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has now officially become an Oxford University graduate by earning a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. Yousafzai recently shared many photos on social media about the graduation ceremony that got delayed due to the persistent pandemic. She is seen celebrating her graduation by wearing the customary graduation black robes and cap all graduates are seen wearing at these ceremonies. In addition, the Nobel Peace prize winner also uploaded pictures with her parents and husband Asser Malik. In her Instagram post, Malala wrote about her happiness from the big day, “ Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree."

Here is the post:

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai also shared some photos on Twitter about the event.

“A moment of joy and gratitude. Malala officially graduates from the University of Oxford," he captioned the post.

In one of her photos, Yousafzai also shared a photo with her husband Malik, who also attended the event to celebrate his wife’s accomplishment. Asser and Malala got married recently in a private ceremony in Birmingham, central England. She had announced on social media, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life."

However, following her wedding some people pointed out that in June this year, the activist had made a contradictory statement to British Vogue regarding partnerships. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?"

She had faced backlash from a section of social media users, who claimed she was not staying true to her statements.

Malala later in a BBC interview, clarified that she was never against marriage. She said that she had “concerns about marriage" due to patriarchy and misogyny.

