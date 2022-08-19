Malaysia: Video of Boss Beating Employee With A Stick in Goes Viral

A video of a man, believed to be an employee at a factory Malayasia, being beaten by his employer is going viral on social media. In the video, which was first shared on Twitter, a man is seen beating another person with a stick. The incident is claimed to have happened in Inmax Industries, a manufacturing company based in Seremban, Malaysia.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Please viral this video because this boss has been hitting his staff for too many years and no one takes action. Please stop this kind of cruelty."

The subtitle in the video mentioned that a Taiwanese boss is beating an employee with a stick at Inmax Industries. After the video went viral, two other similar videos were also shared by users on Twitter.

According to local media reports, taking cognizance of the viral video the Seremban District Police has launched a probe into the matter though no official complaint has been received regarding the incidents. Police are tracking the individual in the viral video, according to reports.

Many users on Twitter claimed that Inmax Industry is famous for such incidents. For the last several years many similar incidents have been reported from the company. The video of Inmax Industries was posted on Twitter from a handle named Nan manjoi8715. According to reports, Inmax Industries is infamous for such cruel incidents. People only join this company for the sake of a good salary.

