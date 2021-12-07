Malaysian Businesswoman Buys Locket Worth Rs 4 Lakh For Her Cat on Her Birthday

We have heard some wonderful tales of pet owners doing extraordinary things for the cats and dogs, haven’ we? While some match their clothes with their pets on special occasions, others buy expensive toys. A Malaysian businesswoman added her name to the list of such pet owners after she bought a birthday gift worth Rs 4 lakh for her cat. This is not just any other gift. It is a golden locket, no common man can buy

Haliza Maysuri, according to a report in Daily Star, recently celebrated her cat, Money’s, fourth birthday. And this wasn’t the first time the woman spent lakhs on her cat.

Advertisement

Although Haliza and her husband have two more cats, they have a special attachment to Money, the reason the couple bought a locket worth Rs 4.5 lakh on her 4th birthday.

Haliza keeps sharing pictures of her cat on Instagram as well. The locket, which carries the name of the cat and her date of birth, can also be seen in these pictures.

Haliza said that her husband loves cats so much that he sometimes takes them with him on work trips and vacations. She added that they could not buy the necklace on the cat’s birthday due to the lockdown and they only wanted to buy a custom made necklace for the cat.

Besides, the couple makes sure their cats wear new clothes every day and visit the parlour every month. Haliza considers the cats her family. They are famous on Tik Tok as well and the cat’s videos get thousands of views.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.