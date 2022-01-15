Malaysian Man Converts Selfies into NFTs, Becomes Millionaire in 5 Days

There are many hobbyists in the world pursuing different activities and interests. Some people may enjoy crafting, while others might like collecting antiques or doing gardening.

Some love taking selfies. But what if we told you that selfies could make you a millionaire?

Twenty-two-year-old Ghonjali, who lives in Semarang Central Java, Malaysia, is in the news because of his selfies. The boy clicked his selfie every day for the last five years to make a video. But little did he know that this hobby of his would make him a millionaire one day.

Now, five years later, his selfies are being sold in lakhs after he converted them into NFTs. NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token that represents an asset like any other.

Advertisement

However, the boy is unable to believe that people are purchasing his selfies. In his tweet, he writes, “It’s been 3 days and left 331 NFT sold out now because for the next few years, I won’t be listing. You can do anything like flipping or whatever but please don’t abuse my photos or my parents will be very disappointed in me. I believe in you guys so please take care of my photos."

Ghonjali started selling his selfies on January 9, and within five days, he became a millionaire.

According to reports, celebs have helped a lot in selling Ghonjali’s selfies. His pictures were promoted by many celebs in Indonesia. From 2017 to 2021, Ghonjali used to stand in front of his computer and take pictures every day. But he never imagined that one day, he’ll become a millionaire because of it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.