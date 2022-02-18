Malaysian Minister Urges Husbands To 'Gently' Beat Wives, Sparks Outrage

We all know that misogyny is rampant in the world. While feminists and socially responsible personnel try their best to combat for equal rights of women, it comes as a blow when people in powerful positions make statements that go against the basic idea of the world being a safer place for women, more so when it comes from a woman herself. A female Malaysian minister has just done the same by publicly asking husbands to ‘gently’ beat their stubborn wives in order to discipline them for unruly behaviour.

Deputy Minister for Women, Family and Community Development Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff advised men to demonstrate to their “unruly" wives how strict they are and “how much he wants her to change." Yusoff advised husbands to discipline their “stubborn" spouses in a two-minute video titled “Mother’s Tips" on Instagram. She encouraged males to initially talk to them and then sleep apart from them for three days if they did not improve their behaviour after that.

“If the wife still refuses to listen to the counsel or change her behaviour after the overnight separation, the husbands might utilise the physical touch strategy to indicate his strictness and how much he wants her to change by gently slapping her," Yusoff continued. The MP for the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party also urged women to speak to their husbands only if they have permission in order to win over their spouse.

The misogynistic advice in the video has left much of the internet absolutely disgusted and in shock. They dropped in comments pouring in their outrage and bashing the MP.

“Will you please stop promoting violence against women," one comment said. Another comment said that no human had the right to raise his or her hand against another.

“It is NEVER okay for anyone to strike another man, woman, child or animal. SHAME ON YOU," said another comment while another user wondered how she became an MP with such regressive ideas.

Another commenter called her an embarrassment for Malaysian women. “Hope you resign and let someone who cares about women to step in," the same comment said.

Yusoff was accused of “normalising" domestic abuse by the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality, a coalition of women’s rights organisations, who demanded that she step down as deputy women’s minister. “This is reprehensible as a minister who is supposed to support gender equality and women’s rights to protection and safety. It denies women their right to equality, dignity, and freedom from degrading treatment. It’s a sign of inept leadership," the group said.

