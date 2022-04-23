These Malaysian Researchers Will Pay You Rs 26,500 Just for Sleeping

Many of us are paid to do jobs that we, let’s admit, don’t like much. It’s difficult to stay motivated when you don’t enjoy what you do for a job. Sleeping, on the other hand, is one of life’s more precious experiences since it is how you refresh and revitalize yourself. So, if you enjoy napping, here’s a gig that you cannot resist.

Researchers at the University of Malaya recently planned a study in which participants are just required to sleep. Because participants don’t technically need to do anything except sleep, the study’s poster went viral because there is a prize of RM1,500, which is equivalent to 26,500 INR.

The study’s eligibility requirements are basic; it is accessible to participants aged 20 to 40 who are of average body weight and have no trouble sleeping in their “sleep house" in Subang.

Advertisement

These persons will be required to stay at the sleep home for a month and will be supervised. If any form of the sleeping condition is discovered in the candidates, they will not be accepted.

According to World of Buzz, Miss Saffa, who is engaged in the study, stated that the volunteers must go through screening before they are permitted to enter the sleeping house.

Once approved, individuals would be required to attend to the sleeping house only to sleep. Participants will get RM1,500 after completing 30 nights of sleep!

However, owing to the “overwhelming reaction" after the ad went viral, registration has been closed.

In 2017, a group of researchers from France’s Institute of Space Medicine and Physiology encouraged participants to spend three months sleeping in bed while they studied the effects of microgravity. The position pays well, with a salary of 16,000 euros (approx Rs 11.2 Lakhs).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.