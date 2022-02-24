Malaysian Woman Loses Purse Full of Gold, Authorities Help Find it in Garbage Heaps

A bit of carelessness can sometimes cause a lot of trouble. Yaya Ismail, a resident of Malaysia, almost lost her purse filled with gold rings, bracelets and chains due to her carelessness. Yaya threw her purse in a dustbin by mistake. By the time she realised her mistake, it was already too late.

The garbage had been transported to the dump yard via truck. Worried, Yaya informed her husband, who headed for the garbage truck. It was only after the workers at the Seberang Prai City Council’s (MBSP) rubbish depot in Tasek Gelugor extended their help that the purse with jewels could be located.

https://www.facebook.com/yaya.ismail.3150/posts/664885721370135

Advertisement

Searching for Yaya’s purse amid a huge pile of garbage was a strenuous task. The workers at the garbage depot guided Yaya’s husband to Tasek Gelugor’s cleaning department. They helped him search each heap of garbage carefully.

Finally, after a lot of struggle, the purse was found. Yaya’s husband gave this information to his wife via video call. Yaya was extremely happy listening to this. She extended her vote of thanks to the workers via a Facebook post.

The woman also attached some photos with the post. We can see her husband standing with the workers in the middle of garbage heaps. She also attached the photo of workers who helped find her purse. This was one of the best days of Yaya’s life. She could have lost a lot of jewellery worth a lot of money.

For this generous help, Yaya also transferred workers an undisclosed amount of money. Yaya attached a screenshot of the same.

The workers at MBSP wear orange t-shirts and are also called heroes in the community. They are referred to as Wira Oren (heroes in orange). A rubbish depot is a place where filth collected by several dumpsters is compacted tightly into a special truck. Then this truck is sent to landfills lowering the transport cost.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.