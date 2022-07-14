Mamata Banerjee Joins Hands With Local Women to Make Momos in Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Darjeeling, from where she is set to return to Kolkata. Whenever she visits the hills, she is known to interact with the common people. This time was no different, as she took walks and spoke to people. She went inside one home where the ladies were getting ready to make momos. Banerjee told them that she wanted to make momos too. Banerjee threw herself into it immediately, from making the flour mash to the small puri for the momos.

She helped insert the chicken stuffing inside the momos and also oversaw the making of the soup. Many locals were, in the meanwhile, trying to take photos of her as she was at it. Watch the video here:

While she made momos today, yesterday she interacted with local kids and gave them chocolates. In fact, momo-making has become something of a ritual. The Chief Minister had made momos when she had visited there three years ago. Two years ago, Banerjee had also made tea at a small shop.

Yesterday, she also served “panipuri" or “phuchka" to people at a stall during her Darjeeling visit and a video of the incident went viral on social media. At the Sunday Haat organised by a self help group, the Chief Minister served the snack while also listening to a woman who runs a shop voice her troubles in running the business all by herself. Banerjee also bought phuchka for some children in the area.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said, “That’s how didi is; she is always with the people. We are proud to have a down-to-earth CM."

