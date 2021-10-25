Mammoths Went Extinct Much Later Than Scientists Previously Thought: Study

When the last ice age was ending, some 13,000 years ago, over three-fourth of the animals that thrived in the ice age started dying out as the changing climate was too harsh for them. Mammoths — giant mammals belonging to the family of elephants — were believed to have died then but the exact period of their extinction is a heavily debated topic in zoology. Now, a new study published on October 20 in Nature uses a new method in a fresh attempt to settle the debate. According to the study, mammoths clung way longer than scientists previously thought. Using the method of environmental DNA sequencing, scientists found that mammoths were living in the Siberian mainland as late as 3,900 years ago. This was a time when the Great Pyramid of Giza was already built in Egypt.

According to scientists, the mammoths living in mainland Siberia were a tiny population that survived the transition from the ice age to the warmer interglacial period. Another ice age animal that survived later than previously thought was woolly rhinos, which were believed to have died about 14,000 years ago but the analysis of environmental DNA showed that they were alive outside of the Arctic some 9,800 years ago. To perform the analysis, scientists collected 535 samples from various sites in Canada, Siberia, Alaska and Scandinavia.

The research also answers another hotly debated question if humans were responsible for the extinction of mammoths. It was believed that the overhunting of mammoths by humans played a significant role in their extinction. The study, however, absolves humankind of this guilt.

“We have finally been able to prove that it was not just the climate change that was the problem, but the speed of it that was the final nail in the coffin,” says Eske Willerslev, the lead researcher of the study, in a statement. Willerslev adds that because mammoths could not keep up with the speed of the changing weather, they went extinct.

According to Tori Herridge, a zoologist who is not a part of the study, the researchers argued that the scarce presence of human remains indicate that humans were not around the mammoths, but to understand well if the human and mammoth populations actually overlapped, “this is the sort of high-resolution data we need to tease apart the true dynamics of the extinction of the woolly mammoth," Herridge told CNN.

