Man Accidentally Orders Pizza Without Toppings After Pub Night and Internet Has Questions

While pizza rules almost everyone’s heart, the most adored part is its cheese pulling and the toppings that add all the flavour to a boring bread base. But have you ever tried ordering just a pizza base covered in a barbeque sauce? Well, a picture exhibiting the same is making the rounds on the internet, as a user accidentally ordered a pizza without any topping. Yes, you read that right. Dropping two pictures on Reddit, an unknown user left the internet in splits, after he revealed that he placed a pizza order just with what appears to be the barbeque sauce. And when we say all the toppings, then you must know that the man even removed the cheese from his pizza.

The first picture shows a large size pizza, without any topping. On the plain pizza base, one can see brown sauce spread evenly on each side. The pizza box also included three small boxes of dips. The next picture is the screenshot of the man’s order from Deliveroo which is a well-known delivery service, the snippet reveals the order that has been placed by the man. It shows that the Reddit user had placed an order of one large size BBQ Meat Feast pizza from Papa John’s. While he added one Garlic Pizza Stick and three Special Garlic Dips, he accidentally removed all the toppings thinking that he was adding those. And this was done as he filled out the specification while placing the order.

The screenshot shows the toppings that he removed – bacon, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pork sausage, spicy beef, and dip special garlic. While singing praises for the American pizza chain, who followed his instructions very seriously, the Reddit user wrote in the captions, “Shoutout to Papa John’s for honouring my post-pub late-night order of accidentally removing every item on a BBQ meat feast, thinking I was adding them," and ended the caption with an upside-down yellow smiley face.

Needless to say, the internet had a great laugh. One user took to the comments section and hilariously commented, “Good shout on getting 3 garlic dips… did it help wash it down?" Another commented, “Looks almost like no pizza left beef." A third user commented, “I just laughed so hard I had a coughing fit."

What are your views about this pizza with no toppings? Would you like to give it a try?

