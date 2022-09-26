Man Accused of Stealing Entire Town's Bicycles, Lands in Police Net in Panchkula

A thief accused of stealing approximately 63 bicycles was detained in Panchkula on Wednesday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the alleged thief, Ravi Kumar, is 32 years old and hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. He was residing in a rented accommodation in the Majri village of Panchkula when he went on a bicycle stealing spree. A police officer, who has chosen to remain anonymous, reportedly claimed that the accused would walk around different sectors to steal bicycles, some of which cost a whopping Rs 20,000. The report suggests that the Panchkula thief committed crimes owing to his drug addiction.

The 32-year-old would sell the stolen products for a mere Rs 2,000 to satisfy his drug habit. He would operate in the Sectors, 2,4,7,9,10,11,12,12A, 20, 21, 25 and 26 to commit the crimes. The police officer revealed that he was caught through CCTV footage and cyber technology. Once the officials confirmed that he was the same person, they did not delay to locate and arrest him. He said, “CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage and cyber technology revealed that the same person was stealing bicycles across Panchkula."

Advertisement

Mohinder Singh, the Crime Branch in-charge in Sector 26 stated that the thief shifted from Ludhiana to Chandigarh last year. He worked at a private firm but his life turned apart when he developed a drug addiction. He later moved to Panchkula where he began committing a series of crimes. “Ravi had shifted from Ludhiana to Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, in 2021. He started working at a private firm in Zirakpur. ‘However, after he got hooked to drugs, he was sacked. He later moved to Panchkula where he started stealing bicycles," Singh concluded.

Notably, he has been arrested multiple times, one of them includes being detained from Sector 26 on September 14. At the time he stole a bicycle worth Rs 15,000. He was sent to four-day police remand. During the investigation, the cops recovered over 63 stolen bicycles.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here