Man Appears For Interview During Chemotherapy Session, LinkedIn Post Goes Viral

Attending a job interview is stressful for most of us even under normal circumstances, let alone doing it from a hospital. A man has gone viral on LinkedIn for refusing to bow down while battling cancer and sitting for an interview during a chemotherapy session, demonstrating great resilience. Arsh Nandan Prasad, an IT professional, explained, in a LinkedIn post, his challenges in finding work owing to his medical condition. He remarked that he didn’t require sympathy from others and instead wished to demonstrate his worth.

Advertisement

“When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are," Prasad wrote with a laughing emoji. “As the recruiters come to know that I’m fighting cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don’t need your sympathy!! I’m here to prove myself," said Prasad.

The business and marketing analyst’s message quickly gained a lot of attention on the network, with many hailing him as an inspiration for his tenacity. While he was joined by a few others from around the world to share similar stories, some even offered him jobs. Nilesh Satpute, the CEO and founder of Maharashtra-based tech firm Applied Cloud Computing, also offered the IT specialist a job.

Satpute wrote in the comments section that he should not be preparing for interviews in his present condition and that he was welcome to join his company whenever he got better. “There will be no interview," he added in the comment.

While Prasad has yet to respond to Satpute’s request, many urged him not to give up. They told him that he would soon find his dream job and that the proper employer would recognise his value. Prasad’s post has been shared approximately 600 times since it was first shared. It has received 96,000 likes and 3,500 comments on it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.