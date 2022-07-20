Man Argues While Sipping Cocktail in a Bin, Internet Says 'Most British Thing Ever'

How much internet is too much internet for the day? It probably depends on your appetite for content but this video of a man drinking a cocktail while chilling inside a dustbin might even leave you dumbstruck. The video posted on TikTok shows the man casually sitting in the bin using it as a swimming pool. The unusual choice of place to drink, however, draws sharp reactions from his neighbours, eventually leading to a full-blown argument. “What? I’m not allowed to have a cocktail in my own bin. It’s a celebration for normal English people like me," he can be heard saying. The man dares the person recording the video for a fight but ends up losing balance and toppling over while coming out of the bin, reported LadBible.

The video soon went viral garnering varied reactions from netizens. While users were left amused by the unusual choice of place for a drink, many believed that the video might have been staged

However, there are also some who thought he should have been left alone as he was not disturbing anyone unprovoked.

This is not the first time a video of a drunk man’s antics has gone viral on the internet. Earlier a clip of a man accidentally starting fire at a wedding trended for days on social media. The video showed the drunk bearded man dancing joyfully as the 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’ plays in the background. Enjoys his dance, he ends up putting the floral decoration at the venue on fire as other guests can be heard screaming in panic. The man, however, continued to dance as if nothing happened.

When he finally realises that there’s fire, he douses it effortlessly with just his arms. The clip which originally was posted on TikTok was later shared on other social media platforms as well. The video garnered over 13 million views on TikTok.

