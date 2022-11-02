We’ve come a long way in terms of technological advancements. And, the development of artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the many offerings of modern-day technology. Almost every cell phone has an AI assistant inbuilt, which is developed to save the users’ time by providing them with information or even performing some tasks on their behalf. Google Assistant, Alexa, Bixby and Siri are some of the most popular AI-powered voice assistants, which have proven to be highly beneficial for users.

Now, in a shocking instance, Amazon’s Alexa told a father to punch his kids in the throat when he asked the AI assistant “how to make his kids stop laughing". According to a report by LadBible, the man, Adam Chamberlain, took parenting advice from Alexa after seeing a Reddit thread that compiled funny questions to ask the AI assistant.

Children can sometimes be difficult to handle, and parents asking AI assistants for solutions is not unusual. However, the Sheffield pub landlord got some unexpectedly violent instructions from Alexa when he asked it for tips to make his kids stop laughing. Adam asked his Amazon speaker out of curiosity – “Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"

In a disturbing response, Alexa said – “According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat. If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh."

Adam posted the video on TikTok, and it was quick to go viral on the video-sharing platform. He told the online portal, “21,000 people liked it, so I think it tickled some people. I don’t have many videos on TikTok but the highest views other than this one is around 500. This video has had 2,14,000 views so far, so I was shocked at the response."

The answer was removed in September, soon after Amazon became aware of it, a spokesperson told Lad Bible.

