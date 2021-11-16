Man Asks Woman to Pay Back Rs 350 For Coffee After Date Did Not Go as Planned

An incident that took place six years ago is being remembered again and is getting viral for all the right reasons. Lauren Sylvia, who hails from London, went on a date six years ago. The date, after running its course, came to the final end with a conversation that is grabbing eyes on social media. The man asked Lauren to pay him back for the coffee and even provided his bank details. The screenshots of the conversation were recently shared by Lauren. Taking to Twitter, she shared the entire conversation, and in the caption, wrote, “Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a s**t date." In the chat shared by Lauren, the man asks her if they can meet again. Lauren politely disagreed, saying, “It was lovely to meet you but not sure we had that chemistry." The man, seeing his case toppling, offered to cook dinner and asked Lauren to “give us a chance."

This was followed by a few more verbal bouts of convincing, after which the man gave up and asked for the £3.50, or around Rs.350 that he spent on coffee. He wrote, “Ok, fair enough. Can you pay me back for your coffee? I do not like wasting money. I prefer to use it on a date with some else."

Lauren, seeing the unusual situation, agreed to cough up the money, but with a twist. She offered that she donate the money to a charity of his choice. She wrote, “How about I donate £3.50 to a charity of your choice to give you a chance to regain some decorum?" She even offered to “bump it up to £5" to cover for the man’s bus journey.

Lauren shared the entire conversation six years later and added the end to this unique discourse. Sharing the last screenshot, she, in the caption, wrote, “Forgot to add his final response." The screengrab was the message where the man says that he would like to decide what to do with his money and provides his bank details.

Since shared, the tweet has garnered more than 3000 likes, and netizens are in wonder of the plot that developed in the conversation.

Do you think it is fair to expect reimbursement after a bad date? Do let us know.

