Man Backflips Off Elephant Trunk to Land on its Back, Video Wows Netizens

If you are someone who loves martial arts films, you couldn’t have missed the famous backflip off an elephant performed by Tony Jaa in Ong Bak 2. The scene has become part of pop culture over the years and has been referenced numerous times in other movies and other media.

Many fitness enthusiasts, gymnasts and martial artists have tried their version of the famed scene. And now, with the internet becoming a readymade tool to flaunt your stunt skills, a new video of a man performing a backflip onto an elephant’s back has surfaced and it’s drawing a collective gasp from the internet audience.

The stunt has not been performed on the street or in an urban area but in a forest where a man is seen running towards an elephant that is kneeling on the ground and then using its trunk to backflip high into the air and land with precision on the animal’s back. The elephant is also seen helping the man by using its force to thrust him into the air. The man has certainly outdone Tony Jaa in this stunt and will remind you of jungle boys like Tarzan and Mowgli.

This amazing video has been shared on Instagram by an account named elephant.lover.lover. The video is only 7 seconds long but people have seen the backflip of this person 1,03,062 times in slow motion. Thousands of people have liked the video and reacted to it.

The comments section was full of heart and clapping emojis and remarks like ‘wow’ and ‘incredible’. Many pointed out how the elephant put in equal efforts for the stunt and said that it enjoyed the stunt as much as the man. The video is also symbolic of the kind of beautiful bond and trust that the man and the elephant share.

