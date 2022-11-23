Man Bans Electricity At Home After Huge Bill, Family Now Uses Headtorches

Huge electricity bills can sometimes be a menace, particularly if you have been using the AC or heating machines a lot. As much as these high bills bother us, all we can do is avoid any unnecessary consumption of electricity. What most of us would not do, however, is to give up on electricity altogether and go back by two centuries. However, unbelievable as it may sound, a family has done exactly that and is making news for it.

According to a report in the Metro, 53-year-old Chavdar Todorov was alarmed by the £320 or Rs 31,000 electricity bill in a month. Brainstorming on what to do to reduce the bills, the entire family ultimately decided to give up using electricity.

Todorov has now instructed his family to wear head torches to save money. Todorov and his family, comprising his 49-year-old wife Moda and children Teo and Nicole, aged 14 and 20 respectively, now wear torches on their heads after sunset as no lights are used in the house.

Candles are also often used to light up the home after dark. Talking to Metro, Todorov said that it felt like living in the eighteenth century and that it only cost them Rs 820 per head torch in contrast to the huge bill they were getting at the end of the month. They use the heater once a week to heat the house.

Moda says that while she adheres to the idea her husband came up with, she sometimes feels unsafe in the dark as there have been burglaries in the area. “We light candles and try to make it romantic," she said.

