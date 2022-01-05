Man Books OYO Room in Pondicherry Only to Find Out it Doesn't Exist

A man booked an OYO room in Pondicherry only to find out, upon reaching the location, that it doesn’t exist. Abhishant Pant shared his ordeal on LinkedIn in a post titled “The horror of staying at OYO : I had the worst experience in hospitality last night 24th Dec". The post prompted an apology from CEO

(INSEA) at OYO, Rohit Kapoor, who wrote, “First let me offer an unqualified apology for the experience you and your group have had. This does not meet our standards at all and we are conducting a thorough investigation to take corrective steps, both for your experience as well as making more systemic changes. Please DM me your coordinates (if you are ok with that) and I will be in touch with the resolution as well as to learn more from your experience. Ritesh has also DM’d you on this and he is absolutely committed to solving this for you and for every one of our customers". Ritesh Agarwal, mentioned by Kapoor in his comment, is the founder of OYO.

Pant’s ordeal involved his group of nine reaching Pondicherry and realising that they had come into a “scary" and deserted place. To top it off, the OYO room did not exist. He also pointed out several areas in which the organisation erred according to him. These included “lack of property review mechanism", “lack of customer service", “complete lack of empathy". He also added that he had to make “some 40+ calls from 11-12 in the night" so as to find another hotel in which to put up. The matter is currently under investigation. Check out Pant’s post here as the situation develops.

LinkedIn users were sympathetic towards Pant for his ordeal. One of them, Rahul Agarwal, shared a similar experience that he had had with OYO. He wrote, “…Exactly same thing happened to us on 31st night where we had booked Oyo townhouse oak in Pondicherry for two nights. We infact had paid 50% amount in advanced. But when we reached there the property didn’t exist. On calling Oyo they said they can’t do anything about it. Being 31st night we had to book another property after a hustle of 3 hours at 5 times the rate which we had originally booked at." He added that they not only lost money, but also peace of mind on a day when they just wanted to celebrate. Agarwal claimed that he was filing a police complaint in this regard.

