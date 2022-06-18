Man Breaks into Mumbai Flat After Taking Lessons Online, Arrested

The internet is a strange world that may expose you to new things on a daily basis, such as learning how to bake a cake or assisting you in manufacturing an explosive. A 38-year-old man was detained for breaking into a property in Nalasopara, Mumbai, in a similar case. Dilshan Shaikh told the authorities that he learned to break into a house through viewing YouTube tutorials. He claimed that his job as a carpenter did not provide him with enough assistance to meet his needs. When Shaikh, a resident of Nalasopara, learned that the family who lived there was on vacation, he decided to break into one of the flats in Rashmi Residency. Shaikh was seen on CCTV, but because he was a well-known carpenter in the area, no one seemed to notice.

On June 13, police arrested him from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh and was brought to Achole Police Station. He was apprehended by police with a total amount of Rs10 lakh in stolen cash and jewellery.

In a similar case Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said that they arrested Gajanan Arjun Patil (28) for eight break-ins in Navi Mumbai and Pune. According to the police they were able to grab jewellery and a Maruti car worth Rs.18.31 lakh from the suspect.

Patil used to go out looking for closed homes in order to sell household appliances. His last theft in Navi Mumbai took place in April before he was arrested.

Police, after looking at the CCTV footage, said that Patil had gone to Juinagar railway station where they saw him using the stolen phone. Police tracked him down using the call data record.

