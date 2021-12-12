Man Breaks Into US Airport to Steal Plane, Says Wanted to 'Visit Area 51 to See Aliens'

The infamous Area 51 is in the news once again, but this time for not any alien sighting but for a mere mortal. 36-year-old man identified as Matthew Hancock broke into Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport while driving a limousine through security fences on December 8. After breaching both the inner and outer airport security barriers, Hancock stopped his car near a parked aircraft. According to CNN, Hancock threatened Atlantic Aviation employees who had confronted him and said, “I have a f***ing bomb. I’m going to blow this place up." He then re-entered the car and drove away while wearing a clown mask.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and immediately detain him after he had almost crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic. Once detained, Hancock revealed that he had planned to steal a plane and fly to Area 51 to see aliens. When police searched his car, they found a fire extinguisher with heavy-gauge wiring wrapped around it along with a wooden platform. Hancock

Advertisement

reportedly told the officials who apprehended him that he wanted to fly to Area 51 “to look at aliens," police said.

The airport’s public information administer, Joe Rajchel told CNN that the fences were completely repaired several hours after the incident. Joe said, “We thank those diligent workers who responded to this situation and safeguarded those here at the airport, both on the ground and in the air."

Just two years ago, a joke event calling people to storm Area 51 and see the aliens went viral on Facebook with more than 2 million people RSVP’d. The event was determined for September 20, 2019, and was created as a joke by a 21-year-old California resident Matty Roberts.

Soon, the FBI showed up at Robert’s door and he tried to shift the joke event into some sort of a music festival. Some 6,000 people showed up on the set date, took part in what had become a DIY festival. The attendees did not choose to storm the area. Just 10 days ago, two people including a Youtuber from the Netherlands were arrested some 5 miles inside a restricted zone of the area and were charged with trespassing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.