Man Buys Former British Army Tank to Use it as Taxi; Friends, Family Excited

Thirty-eight-year-old Merlin Batchelor owns an FV 432 armoured personnel carrier, which is not an actual tank, but the 17-foot beast that can take just as much damage as its more heavily-armed carriers.

According to a Daily Star report, Merlin paid around £240, which is about Rs 25,000 a year, a third of what he pays for his Honda Civic drive. He bought this online.

Merlin says that he is currently waiting for approval to run the armoured personnel carrier as a taxi. Currently, he is only licensed to carry passengers for events like weddings and funerals and wishes to go for birthday parties and proms.

With all mod cons including comfy upholstered, TV, and stove, the carrier has room for nine passengers to sit at a time. Merlin plans to charge around £600, which is 59,500 INR for an hour. And £200, which is 20,000 INR, for every hour afterwards.

Advertisement

Merlin stated that the carrier was parked in someone’s field for the past 40 years before he bought it.

Speaking about the beast, Merlin said that it’s expensive to keep as it travels for six miles for every gallon of fuel. But travelling in FV 432 is like sitting in a jelly which balances all the downfalls as it’s pretty good with potholes.

Merlin said that his daughters love it and even want to go to school on it. Many other people, including his neighbours, friends, friends of friends, and other people all asked him to give a ride in it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.