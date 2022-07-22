Man carrying elderly parents on shoulders for Kanwar Yatra reminds Internet of Shravan Kumar

The annual Kanwar Yatra began on July 14 after being cancelled for the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Uttarakhand government is leaving no stone unturned to welcome devotees from all across the country. One such devotee caught the attention of Uttarakhand’s DGP Ashok Kumar shared a heart-touching video on Twitter.

In the video that’s doing the rounds on the internet, a Shiva devotee is seen carrying his elderly parents in a palanquin. The IPS officer shared the clip along with a caption that highlights how in the modern world where children tend to keep their parents in old age homes and despise them, this devotee sets an eye-opening example for giving them the amount of respect they deserve for raising their children.

DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted, “Where nowadays old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with them… Whereas today the opposite view was seen. There is also a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who has come on a kanwar yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects!"

As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, it garnered massive attention from users. Upon watching the video, a user claimed that the parents in the clip are some of the fortunate ones who have such a great son. The person commented, “Wow, it is great to see that in today’s time there are such happy, wealthy, fortunate parents who have got such a son. Because most of the unlucky parents are seen in the society, who are blessed with only unworthy sons."

Another user prayed for the parents to live a long and healthy life, “May Lord Shiva accepts all his prayers and his parents live a long n healthy life along with my mother."

A section of Twitter also drew his comparison with the mythical tale of Shravan Kumar from Ramayana. The user wrote, “Huge respects to Shravan Kumar, true namesake. May all parents get such a worthy son."

In mythology, Shravan Kumar wanted to take his parents to the four most sacred places of Hindu pilgrimage to purify their souls. His parents were aged and blind, and since he couldn’t afford transportation, Shravan Kumar decided to carry them in a palanquin on his shoulder.

The Kanwar Yatra 2022 which began on July 14 will end on July 26.

