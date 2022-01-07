Man Celebrates Birthday Using Sword to Cut Cake in Mumbai, Two Held

A man decided to have quite the adventurous birthday celebration in Mumbai with a sword, no less. A video of the man using a sword to cut his cake went viral on social media after which police took note of the case. The birthday celebration was held near Raghuleela Mall of Borsa Pada in Kandivali (W), a report on Free Press Journal stated. Despite curbs on more than five people assembling together post 9 pm amid the recent surge in Covid cases fuelled by Omicron, the birthday party was held at around 11 pm with the man’s friends. In the video, the man is seen slicing the cake with a 31.5 inch sword. Kandivali police have arrested two persons involved in the grand celebrations.

Cases have been registered against Seelam Subramanyam (22) and Kausar Khan (23) for flouting Covid norms and under Arms Act, according to a police official. The Free Press Journal reported that they were also booked for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant (section 188), negligent act likely to spread infection (section 269), malignant act (section 270) and common intention (section 34).

Police have also seized the sword in question and both arrested were produced before a magistrate court and further remanded in police custody. The probe into the matter is still ongoing, as per reports.

This is not the first time desis have indulged in wild birthdays. In 2020, a Nagpur man cut his birthday cake with a sword. The 27-year-old was held by police who claimed that he was planning to commit a crime with it.

Another 19-year- old man in Nagpur was also arrested in 2020 for allegedly cutting fourt cakes with a sword as part of his birthday celebrations. The incident came to light after pictures of it went viral on social media platforms.

