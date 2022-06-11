Man Deadlifts 129.5 kg with One Finger, Breaks 10-year-old Guinness World Record

Displaying superhuman strength, a martial artist from Kent, UK pulled off a nearly 130 kg deadlift with his middle finger. He broke a record that had remained untouched for 10 years and earned the Guinness World Record title for lifting the ‘heaviest deadlift with one finger.’ The man, Steve Keeler, had been working on his strength for the past four years before breaking the record. But, this wasn’t the only training that helped the 48-year-old lift the massive weight. Steve practiced Karate since he was 18 and also indulged in other forms of martial arts as a teenager. Steve soon discovered that he possessed extraordinary strength. He honed his martial arts skills through strenuous training to become an expert and even got a black belt. It was during one of these training sessions that Steve attempted his first lift.

While playing with the equipment, Steve went ahead and casually lifted a set just with his middle finger. The moment proved to be a turning point for Steve and he set off to break the Guinness World Record.

Steve found out that the previous record was just 50 kg more than what he had lifted. The record was set by an Armenian named Benik Israyelyan and remained unbeaten for 10 years. Soon, Steve started working on his bone strength and building resistance while acknowledging the risks involved in the stunt.

Steve’s hard work paid off in February 2022 when he successfully lifted 129.50 kg weight with his middle finger. He stacked up six iron plates together and held the weight for full eight seconds while audience cheered for him.

“It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift," Steve said. He highlighted that breaking the record meant a lot to him. Steve shared that even his father was into strength training and the record would be in honour for his teachings. “He would be absolutely chuffed to bits," Steve added.

