Man Dials Up Company to 'Withdraw' Job Application After Being Ghosted for 14 Years

Getting ghosted by employers is a thing we all have encountered at some point in our careers. While most of us let it go after a few days or months of wait, this TikTok star decided to withdraw his application after not hearing back for 14 years. The man applied for a job in 2008 but did not get any update on the application status. A video of his hilarious exchange with the company's representative has now gone viral on social media platforms.

In the clip shared on TikTok, the man dials up the company telling them that he wants to withdraw his application that he made a “while ago"

“Ok, no worries, what role was it for?" the company representative replies on the phone.

“It was front-of-house manager," the man adds.

Unable to trace the application, the company representative asks the man to specify when he had applied for the post.

“2008. You guys made the application process proper long and stressful but I never got back an email back so I assumed you're still deciding who to hire," he says, while adding that he had landed a new job after that and now wants to “withdraw" his application.

Left shocked by the answer, the person on the other side of the phone asked, “2008? Are you on drugs?"

The man's sweet revenge garnered over 5 million views along with a flood of comments. Sharing their reactions, TikTok users said that the man was justified in wasting the company’s time because they wasted his.

Many were reminded of similar experiences while applying for a job.

However, this is not the first such employment story to have gone viral in recent months. Earlier, a man was fired for being 20 minutes late for the first time in 7 years. Sharing the incident on Reddit’s “Anti-work” forum, a co-worker of the man revealed that after the unjust actions, other employees of the company had decided to report late to work until the man was rehired.

