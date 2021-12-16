Man Discovers 800-year-old Gold Brooch Buried in Farmland; Know its Worth

Forty-four-year-old David Edwards jumped for joy after he found an 800-year-old 24-carat gold brooch worth up to £100,000, roughly Rs 1,01,05,371.70. Believe it or not but David found the medieval piece buried four inches under the ground on farmland near his home in Cardigan, West Wales.

Experts described the emerald encrusted brooch as “one of a kind". The brooch is less than an inch wide and weighs just four grams. David, father-of-two, was out metal detecting after work, that’s when he discovered the piece.

David, at first, could not believe his discovery. He said he was amazed and kept looking at the stunning piece for a long time. According to the report of The Sun, David said that when he saw this brooch, he started trembling with excitement.

He said that at first, he was too afraid to clean the brooch as it was very delicate. He took the piece home and gave it a gentle wash, after which the turquoise emerald disclosed itself.

Many times, before while metal detecting, David has come across silver brooches with similar style but nothing like this mediaeval one. “To find one made of gold with such a beautiful stone is special," said David.

The broch was discovered in October. David stated that after digging for about an hour, he found the brooch, which was buried 4 inches in the ground. Experts say that the worth of pieces could get as low as £10,000, that is10,10,866.61 Indian Rupee but could also go up to £100,000.

A coroner will decide if the piece will be sold to a museum or not. The proceeds received will be split between David and the landowner.

