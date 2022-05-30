Man Disguised as Old Woman Smears Cake on Mona Lisa at the Louvre

People at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, were left stunned on Sunday as a man disguised as an old woman stood up from his wheelchair and smeared cake over the Mona Lisa painting. Pictures and videos showing the vandalised iconic painting with cake cream on it went viral on social media. However, the man wasn’t able to stain the painting as the cake was smashed on the bulletproof glass protecting the artwork. The person entered in a wheelchair to the museum while dressed as an old woman. He even wore a wig and blended with the crowd. While visitors gazed at Leonardo Da Vinci’s most famous artwork, the man jumped from the wheelchair and threw a cake at the painting, reported Marca.

With the protective glass between the painting and the visitors, the cake ended up hitting the glass and the artwork remained unharmed. According to eyewitnesses, the miscreant spread the cake over the glass and also sprinkled rose petals on the ground while startled visitors watched on.

Following this, security personnel rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man. In a video uploaded on Twitter, the man is seen being escorted out along with the wheelchair he came on. According to a report in the Pledge Times, the man addressed, the visitors in French, “Some people are trying to destroy the Earth, think of the Earth" while leaving the premises.

As the drama unfolded, visitors made sure to capture the moment in their cameras. A video showed art lovers holding their phones and clicking photos of the stained glass. Once the man was removed, the security cleaned the cake cream off the panel.

Reportedly, the masterpiece is on display inside the Salle des États room on level one of the Denon Wing, which is the most inaccessible room at the Louvre museum.

