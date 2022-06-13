Man Eats Maggi with Vimal Pan Masala, Netizens Declare It's Enough Internet for the Day

Just when the netizens were recovering from Mango Maggi and Coca Cola Maggi, a man named Rohit Chouhan from Indore mixed Vimal pan masala with Maggi, leaving the netizens baffled. In the video, the man can be seen holding a plate of maggi and before eating it, he mixes a small sachet of Vimal pan masala in it. “Dane dane me kesar ka dam," read the caption. The video has been uploaded on Instagram. While fusion food has become a new trend and is gaining momentum worldwide, there are a few things which are likeable just the way they are, one of them is maggi. Have a look at this new version of maggi:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 70K likes. “Its so dangerous, direct consumption leads to death, it’s not joke," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “GutkhaMan," wrote another user. While few think this can be harmful, others can be seen leaving laughing emojis.

Earlier, the clip of the Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram. In the video, a lady is standing in front of a wide pan. She starts cooking by putting butter, water, masala, and the noodle cakes atop the pan. Now comes the moment it all goes haywire. She opens a bottle of mango juice and pours it out on the pan. The noodle cakes simmer and get ready immersed in the mango juice. Once done, she serves the Maggi and garnishes it with mango fruit and mango juice on the sides.

Netizens found it difficult to accept the recipe. One user said, “Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling." Another user questioned people’s taste buds and asked, “Why are you guys making food like crazy?" Some users said that the recipe is a waste of beloved Maggi.

Of late, weird food combos have reached their zenith, from the Maggi amalgamations to Dosa being coupled with ice cream in (un)savory concoctions. Would you try any of these recipes?

